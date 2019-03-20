Man (20s) and four teen girls hospitalised after single vehicle crash in Carlow

FIVE young people were hospitalised after a single vehicle collision in Carlow.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the accident which occurred at Clogrennane, roughly 2km from Ballinabranagh village in Carlow.

Five young people - a man in his 20s and four teenage girls - were injured in the incident shortly before 12 noon.

No other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

All five were transferred to the Midland Regional Hospital and St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Two suffered serious injuries.

However, both are understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

The other three occupants of the vehicle have suffered less serious injuries.

Gardaí immediately closed the road to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

A number of Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulances attended the scene as well as units of Carlow Fire Brigade and Gardaí.

Motorists were warned to avoid the area as the road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Garda forensic accident scene investigators were working at the scene to determine the precise cause of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or the movements of the vehicle involved is asked to contact Gardaí.

"Gardaí are appealing to witnesses travelling on the Ballinabranagh Rd between 11.40am and 12.15pm to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9136620 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station," a garda spokesperson said.

Online Editors