A 20-year-old man is expected to be charged in connection with the death of a man in Co Kildare.

Man (20) to be charged in connection with fatal stabbing of father-of-three

The man, who was arrested and detained in Naas Garda Station, is due before a sitting of Naas District Court at 9:30am.

David Boland suffered multiple stab wounds during a row with revellers at a Halloween party in Athy.

The fatal incident occurred in Duke Street in Athy, Co Kildare, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Boland, from the village of Nurney, Co Kildare, ran his own engineering business and has been described as a "hard-working man".

A man in his late 20s, who had been arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station as part of the investigation, was released without charge last night.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors