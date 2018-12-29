Man (20) hospitalised with serious head injuries following assault in Dublin

A 20-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious head injuries following an assault in Dublin on Friday night.

The incident occurred between 11pm and midnight at Ballyowen Lane, Lucan - and an incident room has been established at Lucan garda station to investigate.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of Ballyowen Lane or Ballyowen Shopping Centre around the time of the incident to contact them.

Motorists with dash-cams who may have been in the area between those hours are also being asked to come forward.

