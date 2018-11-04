A 20-year-old man has been charged with the death of a man in Co Kildare.

Man (20) charged with fatal stabbing of man in Co Kildare

Calvin Cullen, who was arrested and detained in Naas Garda Station, appeared before a sitting of Naas District Court at 9:30am.

David Boland died after suffering multiple stab wounds during a row in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The fatal incident occurred in Duke Street in Athy, Co Kildare.

Mr Cullen has been remanded in custody to appear at Naas District Court on November 8.

Online Editors