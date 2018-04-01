Man (18) killed and two others seriously injured after car hits wall
An 18-year-old man has been killed after the car he was travelling in collided with a wall in County Clare overnight.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man, and another passenger, aged 21, were also seriously injured in the collision that took place at approximately 4.20am at Woodstock, Ennis in County Clare.
The two seriously injured men were taken to University Hospital Limerick.
The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators, who are en route.
Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Ennis Garda Station on 065 - 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
