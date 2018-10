A male pedestrian has died following a road crash earlier tonight.

The collision happened on Bridge Street in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon shortly before 8pm.

A male pedestrian, who was aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630.

Online Editors