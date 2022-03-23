Male nurse who assaulted colleague initially told superiors he wouldn't apologise to victim

A male nurse who assaulted a colleague during a night shift initially told his superiors he wouldn't apologise to his victim as she pushed him to "breaking point."

Ado Mazombe was convicted of assaulting a female colleague following a disagreement between them at Oaklodge Nursing Home, in Churchtown South, Co Cork, on May 8, 2016.

Mr Mazombe was subsequently convicted of assault at Midleton District Court and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

The registered nurse is currently subject to the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fitness to practice inquiry relating to the incident.

Mr Mazombe is also accused of manhandling an older adult male with dementia, referred to as Patient A, around February or March 2016.

Owing to the assault, his subsequent conviction and the allegation relating to Patient A, Mr Mazombe is accused of professional misconduct, poor professional performance, non-compliance with the code of conduct, having received a conviction in the State for an offence triable on indictment.

The NMBI fitness to practice committee previously heard evidence Mr Mazombe had raised with management difficulties he had working with the colleague he subsequently assaulted.

On the night of the assault, Mr Mazombe was disturbed while dispensing medicine by his colleague who asked for his help with a patient.

A row developed, and Mr Mazombe pushed the health care worker, causing her to fall.

Both an ambulance and the gardaí were called to attend the incident.

Staff nurse Eimear McLoughlin told the fitness to practice committee she witnessed the aftermath of the assault.

"She arrived down into the nurse's station, and she was very agitated and distressed. She was shouting that she was calling the guards and calling her lawyer.

"I was trying to calm the situation and calm her and was asking her to sit down and take a breath."

Ms McLoughlin told the inquiry she was called away to help a resident but left the victim with another health care assistant.

When Ms McLoughlin returned, the victim "had collapsed" and was "lying on the ground."

She described the health care worker as "unresponsive."

"I didn't know if she had passed out or if she was knocked unconscious from the fall.

"I took her blood pressure and pulse and tried to rouse her.

"We called an ambulance, and as I was speaking with the emergency services, she came to."

In a series of meetings with management at Oaklodge following the assault, Mr Mazombe admitted pushing his colleague and hitting her.

He said he took full responsibility but wouldn't apologise to her at that stage as he would find it hard to do as she pushed him to breaking point.

However, the committee heard Mr Mazombe, who was not legally represented during the inquiry, contacted legal counsel via email in January 2022.

He stated he was full of remorse and felt ashamed and apologised.

The committee also heard that the two parties were now friends.

Mr Mazombe is also accused of manhandling an older adult, referred to as Mr A, in and around February or March 2016.

A health care worker who claimed to have witnessed the incident did not file an incident report and told the inquiry she could not say when it happened due to her difficulty recalling dates and times.

"I have a fault in that I have no concept of time; it's an unusual problem to have. I can't distinguish last month, last week, last year."

But the witness was able to recount the alleged incident in detail.

She recalled Mr A coming getting out of bed and leaving his room on a number of occasions during the night.

She described him as agitated and looking for a cigarette.

"He was wondering why he was here and what he was doing here.

"If he were given the opportunity to calm down nicely, he would have.

"He came out of his room a few times aggressively but not physical but raising his voice and shouting.

"Then I saw the nurse (Mr Mazombe) come up behind him, caught his hand and twisted it up behind his back and what I call it frogmarched him right into his room and locked the door."

Mr Mark Tyrell, then the assistant Director of Nursing, previously told the committee he did not become aware of the allegation until after Mr Mazombe left his employment at Oaklodge.

He said the allegation came to light during an internal inquiry initiated after the assault took place.

He told the committee staff were encouraged to come forward if they had any information.

He said during that inquiry; he was made aware of allegations by two staff, one being the woman who was herself assaulted by Mr Mazombe.

Neither witness was able to give a timeframe of the alleged rough handling of Patient A, and only one was called to give evidence.

Legal Assessor Patricia Dillon SC cautioned the committee regarding the allegation relating to Patient A.

"No dates are provided as to when this event is meant to have occurred. And the consequences of that for Mr Mazombe is, if he was here, he could not defend himself. He would be unable to rely on an alibi.

"If Mr Mazombe were here, he would have a very legitimate complaint around the vagueness of the date."

"There are no contemporaneous records in relation to this allegation."

The committee, chaired by Prof Colm O'Herlihy, retired to consider their decision and will return at a later date.