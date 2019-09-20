Male model facing €1.1m money-laundering charges is released on bail as prosecutors prepare case against him

Mark Andrew Adams (40), who is accused of possession of criminal proceeds at Dublin Airport and other locations, had his case further adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Adams previously worked with a number of Irish modelling agencies and starred in TV adverts, including a garda anti drink driving campaign.

He had initially been unable to take up bail when he first appeared in Dublin District Court two weeks ago, but has since done so and was on bail when the case came back before Judge Michael Walsh today.

Mr Adams, an unemployed father-of-one, is charged with possession of just under €1.2 million, over a five-year period. He is accused of having €298,290, alleged to be the proceeds of criminal conduct, at Permanent TSB, Malahide between January 1, 2013 and March 28, 2017.

Mr Adams is further charged with having €582,045 in alleged crime proceeds at Dublin Airport on September 11, 2015.

He is charged with having another €78,990 at Bank Of Ireland Credit Card Centre, Lower Mayor Street, IFSC between January 16 and July 23, 2018.

A fourth charge is that he converted, transferred, handled or possessed €227,136 in crime proceeds at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport between January 13, 2014 and August 18, 2018.

Mark Andrew Adams

Defence barrister Rory Mulvaney said today that the case was before the court for the service of a book of evidence.

A garda told Judge Walsh the book was not ready and applied to have the case adjourned for six weeks.

Mr Mulvaney said there was consent to this and the judge remanded the accused on continuing bail, to appear in court again on November 8.

Mr Adams, dressed in a dark blue suit, remained silent throughout the brief proceedings.

At the first court hearing two weeks ago, Det Gda Tom Victory said Mr Adams had nothing to say to any of the charges after caution at the Bridewell Garda Station.

The DPP’s directions are for return for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready. The DPP is also consenting to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if this arises.

Mr Adams - with an address at Castleheath, Malahide, Co Dublin - has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Under bail conditions, he must surrender his passport and EU travel card, and not apply for any duplicates.

He is to notify gardai of any change of address, provide gardai with a contact mobile phone number and sign on three times per week at Swords Garda Station.

Free legal aid was previously granted, after the court heard the accused was unemployed and a lone parent with one son.

