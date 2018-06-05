Malahide Castle concert-goers warned to expect 'very significant' delays due to 'tragic incident' on Dart line
Concertgoers returning from tonight's LCD Soundsystem gig at Malahide castle have been warned to expect "very significant" delays on their home if they are taking the Dart.
Thousands of revellers who attended the gig may experience commuter chaos after trains were suspended between Howth Junction and Clontarf Road.
Gardaí and emergency services confirmed that there was a "tragic incident" at Harmonstown before 10pm this evening.
Irish Rail have said they "hope to have services restored for the end of the concert."
Dublin Bus are accepting tickets for Northside DART services and northern commuter trains.
Bus transfers are being arranged for the Belfast Enterprise between Connolly and Drogheda.
The line has reopened between Howth Junction and Clontarf Road with full services resuming.
Online Editors