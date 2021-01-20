Majority of Leaving Cert students want choice between calculated grades and exams

The majority of Leaving Cert students want a choice between calculated grades and sitting June exams this year, according to a survey.

The first preference of over half of the students – 55pc - is to have that flexibility and the figure rises to 81pc when second preferences are included.

Only 4pc of students – one in 25 – voted for the conventional exams as their top option, in the Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU) survey.

The appetite for change from tradition in 2021 has emerged in the survey of more than 20,000 students in 480 post-primary schools.

More than 13,000 of those who responded to the survey, which was conducted between January 7-15, were sixth years. That represents more than one in five Leaving Cert candidates.

According to the ISSU, “motivation amongst Leaving Cert Students is extremely low and their mental health is in a very poor place. “

The union said that some students felt the Department of Education was not recognising the mental toll current circumstances were taking on them.

Current sixth years missed months of schooling in 2020 because of the initial Covid-related lockdown and have not been in school since before Christmas

The Government is hoping to re-open schools on February 1, but continuing high Covid infection figures and the failure, this week, to agree even a partial reopening for about 23,000 special need pupils cast doubt over meeting that target.

The ISSU is recommending that schools stay closed until after the February midterm, which would be February 22, and even then to have staggered return, starting with sixth years.

After last year’s emergency switch to a system of calculated grades to assess more than 60,000 school-leavers, the Government is aiming to return to tradition.

Teacher unions also favour running the conventional exams, while the Government’s ultimate decision on the 2021 Leaving Cert will have to take account of the outcome of High Court actions around the 2020 calculated grades process.

But the student voice carries weight and the ISSU will present its findings at the next meeting of the State Examinations Commission (SEC) advisory group set up to consider arrangements for the 2021 exams, on Friday.

ISSU president Reuban Murray said they were “asking for compassion for the thousands of students who - up until now- have been asked to carry on as normal, in what are completely abnormal times.

“It is clear that we need to try something different, and we’re ready and willing to contribute to this with our recommendations in this report”.

ISSU education officer Alicia O’Sullivan said they had “listened and we now have a clearer picture of what students want, and we want to work constructively with the Department and other stakeholders to make sure that all students are catered for, and that their welfare is prioritised over anything else in the coming months”.

As well as the survey - which also elicited views on matters including school re-opening and the Junior Cert – around 250 students at an ISSU webinar last Saturday, discussed the issues.

The ISSU found that a majority of Junior Cycle students were not in favour of exams proceeding as currently planned, with calculated grades or an option of calculated grades and in-person exams attracting most support.

