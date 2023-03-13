| 10°C Dublin

Majority of Irish workers want four-day working week

Laura Lynott

A massive 95pc of Irish workers approve of a four-day week, according to a new study.

However, only 3.5pc of workplaces have implemented or trialled a four-day working week.

