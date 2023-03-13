Majority of Irish workers want four-day working week

A massive 95pc of Irish workers approve of a four-day week, according to a new study.

However, only 3.5pc of workplaces have implemented or trialled a four-day working week.

Despite this, 81pc of workers said they believe a four-day working week will become a reality within the next 10 years, according to the survey by recruitment firm Hays.

Hays Ireland director Maureen Lynch said: “While the number of employers currently offering a four-day working week is still extremely low, this research suggests that this may change within the next 10 years with employees seeking more appealing and flexible working options.

“Since the emergence from the pandemic restrictions, employers have begun to reconsider the workplace environment. The switch to remote and hybrid working models has proven hugely successful.

"All professionals have embraced these new ways of working with the four-day working week becoming the latest idea to enhance employers’ differentiation from competitors.

The recruitment company surveyed 973 employers and professionals across Ireland and found 73pc of employees would consider moving jobs for a shorter working week. This was a rise of almost 10pc on last year’s figure (64pc).

Only 5pc said they would not leave their current role if the option presented itself in another organisation, while 22pc said it would depend on the opportunity.

The majority ( 81pc) felt a four-day week would become a reality within the next decade, with only 19pc stating they felt it would never occur.

Some 88pc of employees already working a four-day week said it has had a positive impact on their professional life. The same number felt it was beneficial to their personal life.

Of those surveyed, the majority said an additional day off would be beneficial, with 89pc believing it would have a positive effect on employee mental health and well-being.

While 59pc thought that working one less day would be beneficial for organisational productivity and one-third felt it would improve employee living standards. Almost half (47pc) thought it would have a benefit on talent attraction and retention.

However 51pdc of employers said they are concerned about a potential impact on productivity of a standard four-day working week.

Almost the same number (47pc) said they were not prepared to switch to a four-day week for operational reasons, while 22pc said they could not consider it for financial reasons. Some 20pc of employers were concerned the change could increase pressure on staff.

Hybrid working for five days a week was preferred to a four-day week. Some 55pc of professionals said they would prefer hybrid working for five days compared to 45pc, who would choose to work a four-day week with every day spent in the office.

Most respondents (75pc) said that they would use the extra day for leisure time, including exercise and hobbies. Meanwhile 71pc would spend time on life administration, while 70pc would spend more time with friends and family. Some 44pc would use the time for self-development, such as learning a new language, and 21pc would volunteer.

Last month, the results of a six-month trial involving 61 companies in the UK revealed that 92pc opted to continue working four days when the trial had ended. Reported benefits were said to include improved employee well-being and work-life balance.