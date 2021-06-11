Technical issues with a tram in Dublin are blocking large amounts of traffic in the city centre.

According to Dublin City Council’s (DCC) Traffic Management Centre, there is a problem with a Luas under the railway bridge at Beresford Place.

This has stopped all traffic from going onto Gardiner Street from Beresford Place, as well as Abbey Street Diversion via Amiens Street.

The Luas is also not travelling to many stops as a result of this incident.

The Luas Red Line is currently offering no service between Four Courts and The Point “due to a technical fault with a tram”, they said on Twitter.

However, the Red Line is still running between Smithfield and Tallaght/Saggart. All Luas Green Line services are also running as normal.

According to the transport service, maintenance is underway on the site to fix the technical issues. They also note that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus in the meantime.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” they added.

Meanwhile, a traffic-free weekend trial of Capel Street and Parliament Street is to begin in the capital city this evening.

This six-week trial by the DCC will see the two streets - along with sections of several surrounding streets - closed off to traffic during the weekend at evening time.

After the trial is finished, DCC will assess its outcome, the council has said.