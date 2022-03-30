A CCTV image of the child walking alone in Castlewellan on Wednesday morning Photo: PSNI

A search operation is underway after a young child was seen wandering the streets of Castlewellan alone on Wednesday morning.

Police, who are “very concerned”, are investigating a report of the child walking by herself in the Main Street area of the Co Down town around 4.55am.

Officers attended the scene but no child was found.

However, the child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

The PSNI has viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town.

Temporary Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police in Castlewellan are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety and whereabouts of a young girl pictured on CCTV in the Main Street of Castlewellan just before 5am this morning, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

“The image shows the young girl wearing a distinctive lilac coat with a fur trim around the hood, a pink dress, pink leggings and short ankle boots.

“A search operation is currently is underway.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this to contact police immediately on 101 or 999 quoting 181 30/03/22.”