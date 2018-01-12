MAJOR roadworks on one of the country's busiest motorways will see the speed limit cut from 120kph to 60kph in some areas - and the roadworks are due to continue for two years.

MAJOR roadworks on one of the country's busiest motorways will see the speed limit cut from 120kph to 60kph in some areas - and the roadworks are due to continue for two years.

Major roadworks on one of the country's busiest motorways will see drastic speed limit reduction... until 2020

The works, on the M7, will run until 2020 and due to the nature of the work, the speed limit on the section being worked on, between Junction 9 and Junction 10, has been reduced from between 100kph and 120kph presently to just 60kph.

The work encompasses the planned widening of the motorway from two lanes to three lanes in both directions. It covers 12km in total, with the work set to be split into two sections of 6km each. The first tranche of work has begun and gardai have appealed for motorists to be aware of the change and to take extra care in the area.

As work moves on to other areas over the coming months, both the road layout and speed limit in those sections will also change. One motorist has already been caught driving at 141kph in the newly created 60kph zone.

They are now set to face a dangerous driving charge before the courts. Gardai say that as the works on the M7 will take place all day the new speed limit is also in force around the clock.

Sgt Michael Keevans asking all motorists to be careful and slow down on the M7 due to road works. There will be a 60Kph speed limit in effect between junction 9-10. Posted by An Garda Síochána on Thursday, January 11, 2018 They also warn that the works will mean that the hard shoulder will be removed in places on the M7, making it difficult for emergency services to attend any incidents that may occur.

Online Editors