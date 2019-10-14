Irish Rail face major delays to an early-morning service that is expected to cause further interruptions throughout the day.

Major morning delays expected for Irish Rail services to and from Heuston Station

The 6am train from Waterford to Heuston was delayed by an hour this morning because of a signal fault at Kilkenny.

The delay is expected to have a knock-on-effect on services to and from Waterford.

An Irish Rail spokesperson said: "Due to a signal fault at Kilkenny, The 06:00 Waterford Heuston is expected to 60mins late with knock all delays expected to Waterford Heuston services in both directions. Update to follow."

Due to a signal fault at Kilkenny, The 06:00 Waterford Heuston is expected to 60mins late with knock all delays expected to Waterford Heuston services in both directions. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 14, 2019

The interruption is the second major delay the service has announced over the past week.

Last Wednesday, commuters experienced hour-long delays after 320 metres of signal cable was stolen overnight.

The vandalism was caused to the signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare.

This knocked out the automatic signalling system until the line could be replaced by engineers.

A manual system of signalling was being used by Irish Rail while the fault was being fixed

Initial delays from around 6.30am were up to an hour long with services from Kildare, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

"Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected," they said online.

On their website Irish Rail said there is "major disruption to services into and out of Heuston and Phoenix Park Tunnel services due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment".

"Our App and realtime departures on the website takes its information from the signalling system. As a result of this, information for services into & out of Heuston and Phoenix Park tunnel services is not accurate this morning," Irish Rail said.

Online Editors