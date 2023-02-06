| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Major IT breach sees classes cancelled at Munster Technological University

All classes have been cancelled at MTU Cork campuses for the next two days. Stock image Expand

Close

All classes have been cancelled at MTU Cork campuses for the next two days. Stock image

All classes have been cancelled at MTU Cork campuses for the next two days. Stock image

All classes have been cancelled at MTU Cork campuses for the next two days. Stock image

Sean Ryan

All classes have been cancelled for the next two days at Munster Technological University’s (MTU) Cork campuses due to a “significant IT breach and telephone outage”.

The campuses will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday and classes, including those for part-time courses, have been cancelled.

Most Watched

Privacy