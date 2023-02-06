Major IT breach sees classes cancelled at Munster Technological University

All classes have been cancelled for the next two days at Munster Technological University’s (MTU) Cork campuses due to a “significant IT breach and telephone outage”.

The campuses will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday and classes, including those for part-time courses, have been cancelled.

The closure includes the main campus in Bishopstown, NMCI, Crawford College of Art and Design and the Cork School of Music.

Staff and students have been asked to monitor the university’s website for updates.

In a statement the MTU vice president Paul Gallagher said: “We have taken this precaution to allow us to fully assess the situation and protect our systems.”

Students have reported that learning tools like Canvas - which is used to submit and manage assignments - have been inaccessible since early this morning.

One source at the university said: “There were issues last week as some systems were down but that's par for the course in an organisation this large.

"Usually, certain systems would go down and they would be back up and running within a few days.”

Over 12.000 students are enrolled at the various MTU campuses.

The university refused to comment on whether they suspected the IT breach was sinister but remains confident they will be able to open on Thursday.