Major garda probe launched as young children find loaded gun near where man was shot

A MAJOR garda probe is underway after a group of young children discovered a loaded handgun close to where a man was shot in Dublin.

The firearm, believed to be a glock, was found by the children who were out playing near Castlecurragh Park, Mulhuddart this afternoon.

The gun was discovered just yards from where a 41-year-old man was blasted in a gun attack on Saturday evening.

Gardai are now probing if the handgun discovered by the children today is linked to Saturday’s shooting, or any other incidents.

A source said: “The loaded gun will be sent for ballistics tests to determine if it is linked to any other shootings.”

It is understood the children came across the firearm at around 5pm before gardai were alerted, but did not pick up or touch the loaded weapon.

Gardai in Blanchardstown are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the firearm.

Last weekend a man was shot a number of times in nearby Castlecurragh Heath just yards from where the handgun was found.

The victim, a Lithuanian national, was lucky to survive after being blasted up to three times as he sat in his car which included being grazed in the head.

One of the suspects who was carrying a handgun then opened fire as shocked children playing nearby looked on in horror.

The two men then fled the scene and a car, believed to have been used in the shooting, was later found burnt out in nearby Huntstown Wood.

The victim was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds but was able to communicate with emergency services while receiving treatment.

He was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was assessed and treat, but is expected to be discharged tonight.

“This man is very lucky to be alive and it appears that one of the bullets struck his head but only grazed him.

“The other shots entered his other body but again did not cause life-threatening injuries, and he is already expected to be let out of hospital,” a source said.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the gun attack and investigations are ongoing.

It was the latest serious shooting carried out in a west Dublin suburb which has been plagued by violence in recent months.

Independent.ie previously revealed how at least three separate feuds are ongoing between different criminal gangs between Blanchardstown and Finglas.

The latest gun attack is, at this stage, not believed to be directly linked to either of those disputes.

