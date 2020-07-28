Major coronavirus outbreaks could lead to regional or local restrictions, Nphet warns as 40 new cases confirmed

Major outbreaks of Covid-19 across the Republic should in future be met with a menu of either “macro, meso or micro” responses, according to the group of experts on the pandemic advising government.

Macro would involve national measures as has been the case up to now.

Meso responses would be based on regional areas or specific sectors of industry.

And micro measures would be implemented at local level.

The decision on whether to enforce national, regional or local measures would depend on the nature of the outbreak in an area and the status of the disease generally, according to newly published minutes of July meetings of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

It said a regional response would have to be taken on a cross-Government basis.

“It must be practical and effective and feasible to implement.”

This comes as no new coronavirus deaths were reported for the second day in a row.

In total there have been 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have been 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said today.

The Nphet meeting was also told the study of people in Dublin and Sligo chosen to test for antibodies – showing they had the virus previously – showed almost all had the antibodies 94 days post –infection.

Antibodies may protect from reinfection although more investigation is needed before this can be proven.

The meeting on July 14 noted that 12pc of new cases diagnosed here in the previous fourteen days were travel related.

It referred to travel relation transmission of the virus in households and extended family.

There was concern about the number of large clusters of the virus which were happening here and the rise in infection abroad showing that the “effectiveness of disease suppression following the easing of public health measures by countries is precarious.”

It said it would be advising the government of a cautious approach to phase 4 of the roadmap for reopening the country.

This led to pubs selling alcohol only not being reopened.

In early July the group called that people arriving in Ireland who are suspected of having the virus be identified and offered timely testing for Covid-19 .

