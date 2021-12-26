Major clean-up underway after Christmas Day flooding in Wexford

A large clean-up operation was underway in parts of Wexford today after heavy rains caused flooding yesterday.

The Rivery Slaney in Enniscorthy burst its banks yesterday evening, flooding streets in the centre of the town, and a number of people had to be rescued from their car after it was trapped in floodwaters in the Bridgetown area.

A number of houses were flooded also.

The R117 Coast Guard helicopter was involved in the rescue, as well as the Fethard lifeboat, Wexford Civil Defence, and the local fire brigade.

It is understood there were no serious injuries reported from the flooding.

While a status yellow rain warning had been given for Wexford and counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wicklow until 8pm the amount of rain that fell inundated local river networks.

Wexford County Council advised motorists to stay off the roads and not to attempt driving through any floods.

In a post on Twitter, Wexford County Council said that there are many damaged roads due to the flooding, and described driving conditions in many areas as dangerous.

“Stay off Wexford roads tonight where possible.....lots of flooding /damaged roads. Dangerous conditions in many areas and difficult to see these hazards at night. Wait for tomorrow and daylight and Stay Safe,” it said in a tweet yesterday.

“Don't underestimate the depth of flooding on roads this evening. Don't attempt to drive through these floods. Lots of calls to our emergency services from people stuck in cars in floods, impacting our ability to respond to more urgent and more dangerous emergency situations,” it said in a second tweet.

Overhead footage posted on social media showed the area in and around Bridgetown, where vehicles had been abandoned, with water levels at waist height.

Flood water also washed away Cullenstown Bridge on a rural road in the county.

The area around Killurin was also affected.

A number of routes around the Carcur area of Wexford town, as well as Carley's Bridge in Enniscorthy and the N25 at Barntown, were also affected.

Garda reported localised flooding along parts of the N30, N25 and R735.

Met Eireann had issued a yellow rainfall warning which predicted rainfall levels of between 30 and 50mm and a possibility of localised flooding.

A Met Eireann spokesman today said early readings of 36.6mm were recorded at the Oak Park station in Carlow while 58.9mm had been recorded at Johnstown Castle in Wexford.

Various factors affect how flooding occurs, such as the amount of water already in the ground and the rate of rainfall in concentrated time periods.