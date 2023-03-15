Major change to alcohol sale hours for St Patrick’s Day with ‘significant’ policing plan in place

Dublin city centre off-licence and supermarkets will not sell alcohol until until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day and gardaí will be restricting access to Temple Bar in a bid to make the celebrations as safe as possible.

Rest days and annual leave has been cancelled for gardaí in the Dublin region, as a significant policing operation is mounted across the capital on St Patrick’s Day and over the festival weekend to ensure that those attending the various events are able to enjoy themselves and feel safe.

A safety briefing for the St Patrick’s Day festival this morning, also heard that there will be traffic restrictions in place in the city from 5am on Friday, with public transport the best way to travel into and out of the city centre for the parade.

Read More

Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis said there will be a significant policing operation in place saying “safety is a priority.”

“We’ve established a dedicated event control room that will be staffed by all the agencies. That will include the event controller, representatives from the emergency services, Dublin City Council, Civil Defence, stewarding, and the National Transport Authority,” she said.

“Like other years we’re very pleased that we have the cooperation and support of licensees and therefore alcohol will not be sold it the city centre before 4pm on St Patrick’s Day.

"This is a very significant contribution from our business community and licensees in supporting the success of recent St Patrick’s festivals, and it is very much appreciated and is critical to ensuring an enjoyable experience by all in attendance.

“Likewise in conjunction with Dublin City Council and Temple Bar traders we’ll be implementing the Temple Bar plan, and that's to ensure the safety of patrons attending Temple Bar through controlled access and egress following the parade.

“The festival and parade is family friendly. You can expect high visibility policing. We're here to provide assistance and help, and you can play your part by arriving early, following the instructions of gardaí and stewards who will be there on the day.

"We want everyone to have a great time with family and friends, and we will be making safety a priority,” Assistant Commissioner Willis added in her appeal to the public.

Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy said the return of the festival presents a wonderful opportunity for the capital city to shine, and for those living here and those visiting to get out and experience the very best of Irish arts and culture.

“I would also encourage everyone to look after one another on St Patrick’s Day and across the festival,” she added.

The parts of the city affected by the restrictions on the sale of alcohol, which is a voluntary agreement with pubs, off-licences and supermarkets, mainly affects areas along the parade route from Parnell Square in the north inner city to Cuffe Street in the south inner city, and takes in parts of the districts covered by the Store Street, Fitzgibbon Street, Mountjoy, Pearse Street and Kevin Street garda stations.

St Patrick’s Festival Director of Operations, Julia Dalton, said that along with the parade on St Patrick’s Day, the festival sees the return of St Patrick’s Festival Quarter to the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks which will celebrate Irish traditional and contemporary music and cultures across the weekend.

“We invite everyone to enjoy our events, and remember to dress accordingly for any outdoor events,” she advised.