| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Major change to alcohol sale hours for St Patrick’s Day with ‘significant’ policing plan in place

(L to R) Garda Chief Superintendent Tony O Donnell, Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin, Garda Assistant commisoner Angela Willis during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos) Expand
(L to R) Garda Assistant Commisoner Angela Willis, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy and Director of Operations of St Patrick's Festival Julia Dalton during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos) Expand

Close

(L to R) Garda Chief Superintendent Tony O Donnell, Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin, Garda Assistant commisoner Angela Willis during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos)

(L to R) Garda Chief Superintendent Tony O Donnell, Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin, Garda Assistant commisoner Angela Willis during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos)

(L to R) Garda Assistant Commisoner Angela Willis, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy and Director of Operations of St Patrick's Festival Julia Dalton during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos)

(L to R) Garda Assistant Commisoner Angela Willis, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy and Director of Operations of St Patrick's Festival Julia Dalton during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos)

/

(L to R) Garda Chief Superintendent Tony O Donnell, Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin, Garda Assistant commisoner Angela Willis during a media a briefing in advance of the St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 (Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos)

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Dublin city centre off-licence and supermarkets will not sell alcohol until until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day and gardaí will be restricting access to Temple Bar in a bid to make the celebrations as safe as possible.

Rest days and annual leave has been cancelled for gardaí in the Dublin region, as a significant policing operation is mounted across the capital on St Patrick’s Day and over the festival weekend to ensure that those attending the various events are able to enjoy themselves and feel safe.

Related topics

More On St. Patrick's Day

Most Watched

Privacy