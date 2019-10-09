A MAJOR air and sea search was launched after a lobster fisherman failed to return to port in west Cork.

Major air and sea search launched for missing fisherman in Cork

The lone lobster fisherman was due back in port around 6pm on Wednesday evening but failed to arrive as scheduled.

A major search operation by the Coast Guard, RNLI and Naval Service was launched in an area of Dunmanus Bay.

The Coast Guard helicopter led the search which was being assisted by two RNLI lifeboats and a Naval Service patrol ship.

A number of fishing vessels were also supporting the search effort for the man.

The operation is focused on an area of Dunmanus Bay where the fisherman is believed to have been tending to lobster pots.

The fisherman was the only person on the small craft which was put to sea on Wednesday morning.

An expanded search effort will commence at first light on Thursday.

Search officials have located debris on the southern shore of Dunmanus Bay but it is unclear if this material is linked to the missing fishing boat.

