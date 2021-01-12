'Macho' public service managers flouting restrictions on workplace attendance, top union says

‘MACHO’ public service managers are flouting government restrictions on workplace attendance, according to the main union for state employees.

Fórsa said many public service employers are breaching the official government restrictions on workplace attendance during level five.

It said the national effort to bring the coronavirus under control could be undermined by a widespread failure to properly identify which workers need to attend premises.

The union claimed weak HR guidelines issued to public service employers meant that was no significant reduction in staff instructed to work since level five restrictions began.

Its health and welfare division chief, Éamonn Donnelly, has written to the HSE objecting to face to face clinics held by health and social care professionals, which were conducted online earlier in the pandemic.

Fórsa spokesperson Bernard Harbor said this had not changed after the move to level five restrictions.

The union has also raised concerns about on-site working at civil service offices.

“The letter and tone of the HR advice to public service managers is at odds with official restrictions deemed necessary to bring the virus under control,” said the union in a statement.

“This is contributing to a form of macho-management, which fails to put public safety first by properly distinguishing between those who need to be in the workplace right now and those who don’t.”

It said it is speaking out because it believes staff and service-users are being unnecessarily exposed to potentially virus-spreading interactions in workplaces and on public transport.

In his letter to the HSE on January 8, Mr Donnelly said “there remains an insistence” that interactions between health and social care professionals and patients continue to be carried out on a face to face basis in a clinic setting.

“Given that HSCPs have been equipped with the technical resources to conduct patient interactions remotely and that government policy is geared clearly towards reducing footfall and activity which involves direct contact in the community, it is neither feasible nor responsible to insist on a policy of face to face interactions where same can be avoided through remote working,” he said.

“In fact, such a policy does the country a disservice as we strive to reduce the numbers of Covid transmissions and in turn, hospital admissions, in the period where we are creating space for the vaccination programme to be effective”.

The union has also raised the issue of unnecessary workplace attendance by some staff at some civil service offices that are open to the public.

Spokesperson Bernard Harbor said the situation at some offices contrasts sharply with the Revenue Commissioners, where 90pc of staff are working remotely.

The union said guidelines issued to public service managers fall short of official Government advice to employers across the economy.

It said the official economy-wide Government advice at level five is that employees should work from home unless they perform “an essential health, social care or other essential service,” which “cannot be done from home.”

But it said guidelines issued to public service employers by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in December are substantially weaker.

“They say: “Home working will continue as and when deemed appropriate by the employer, having regard to the changes that may be required at each level”,” it said.

Mr Harbor said many more public servants are being ordered into the workplace now than last March, when infection rates were lower.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for a comment.

