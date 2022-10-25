The scene of a shooting in the Donomore Crescent area of Tallaght. Photo: Mark Condren

A man in his early 30s who was shot in Tallaght tonight is suspected of being involved in a feud in the locality it has emerged.

Officers are working on the theory that he was shot a number of times with a machine gun as he sat in car with a female who was uninjured in the gun attack.

The target suffered minor facial injuries in the incident and gardaí have made no arrests as yet.

“An Uzi was used in this attack – it wasn’t used to give anyone a fright,” a source said.

“The target was lured to the location,” they added.

The incident happened in the Donomore Crescent area shortly after 6.20pm.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and a technical examination is to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.