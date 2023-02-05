Luxury cruise ships could be used to house refugees as State runs out of options to accommodate large numbers

Refugees could be accommodated on luxury cruise ships as the number of new arrivals forces the Government to reconsider offers it previously rejected, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

With the State facing a major shortfall in accommodation for the growing number of international protection applicants and refugees from Ukraine arriving into the country, the Department of Integration is now exploring offers that were turned down last year.

“The use of cruise ships is under consideration. It’s at an early stage, looking at feasibility, cost and logistics,” a spokesperson for Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said.

Emails seen by this newspaper show Mr O’Gorman’s department has in recent weeks sought to pursue an offer to lease cruise ships that it rejected last summer. It comes amid projections that the State’s accommodation shortfall could leave nearly 17,000 people without a bed by the end of next month.

Last May, public relations consultant Paul Allen approached the Government shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on behalf of Clare-based ML Hospitality Ltd, which was offering to broker a deal to lease large luxury cruise ships to the Government to temporarily house Ukrainian refugees.

“The two ships can operate as docked hotels and could help reduce pressures on accommodation options for refugees,” Mr Allen said in an email to Mr O’Gorman’s office.

“Ship A has 1,350 cabins and capacity for 3,250 guests. It can be fully crewed and ready for occupancy immediately. Ship B has 1,500 cabins and capacity for 3,550 guests. It can be fully crewed and ready for occupancy in the coming weeks.

“These ships are very similar to large floating hotels. Meals can be provided daily and immediate and basic medical issues can be dealt with on board. Space can also be allocated for childcare and education for children and teenagers.”

However, the offer was later turned down after the Department of Transport raised concerns that berthing a large ship could impact on normal business at Dublin Port.

But in an email seen by this newspaper sent on January 3, an official in the Department of Integration’s International Protection Procurement Service contacted Mr Allen again.

“The situation regarding accommodation for Ukrainian refugees and International Protection Applicants [IPAs] has not improved, with IPAs getting more serious,” the official’s email stated.

They asked for more details of the offer so they could engage with the Department of Transport and seek a fully costed proposal.

It is understood that while the specific offer made last year is no longer available, with the ships instead going to other EU countries who sought to use them to accommodate refugees. However, other options are now being explored by the department and Mr Allen.

Mr Allen told the Sunday Independent: “We’ve been working with this group in a voluntary capacity, we are happy to work again with them. We are ever mindful of the housing stock diminishing so various options will be more relevant as times goes on.

“We offered this to the Government on two occasions last year and they didn’t express an interest. The situation now is that as the housing stock is being diminished the options are narrowing, so we would be very mindful of trying to help find a solution in due course.”

Michael Lynch from ML Hospitality did not wish to comment when contacted.