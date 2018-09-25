A woman who won a massive €50,000 on a scratch card in May has scooped the same prize again on the same scratch card game just six months later.

Lucky woman scoops €50,000 on scratch card - for the second time in six months

The lucky punter from Wexford won the top prize on the All Cash Platinum scratch card in April after purchasing the ticket at the Kiosk in the Abbey Centre in Enniscorthy.

Amazingly, she returned to the same Kiosk months later only to bag the top prize on the same National Lottery scratch card again.

“It’s amazing. I really cannot believe it. I bought a few things for the house with the last win and still have a huge chunk of it left,” she said.

“So this win will allow us to share it out among the family. I was in the Kiosk and just thought I’d buy a Platinum just to try my luck again and I just cannot believe that it was another winner!

“My husband is claiming that he has lucky hands as he scratched both cards but I told him that it’s my feet that are lucky as I was the one who walked to the shop to buy the cards when I was out”

Meanwhile, one lucky Euromillions punter has just days left to claim a prize of €45,000 on a quick pick ticket purchased at Dublin Airport in July.

The 90 day period for the winner to collect their prize will have come and gone next Monday October 1, and anyone who travelled through the airport in July is urged to check their tickets.

The unclaimed ticket which matched 5 numbers in the main draw on Tuesday July 3 was purchased that day in the WH Smith Store in Terminal 1.

The lucky numbers were 01, 12, 15, 29, 48, while the lucky stars were 03 and 05.

