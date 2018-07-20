A young woman "was lucky to escape with her life" after being struck by a car and trapped underneath it in a freak accident at a Dublin shopping centre this afternoon.

'Lucky to escape with her life' - woman hospitalised after being struck by car in freak accident

The woman (20s) was on her break from her job at City West Shopping Centre shortly after 3pm when she was suddenly hit by a silver Audi A6.

It's understood the car mounted the curb at speed, damaging the trolley bay, along with a number of stationed vehicles.

Witnesses said they immediately heard the woman cry out for help and attempted to remove her from underneath the car.

The scene of the collision in CityWest Photo: Just For Tallaght/Facebook

“I ran over to try and free her, but her leg was trapped and there was nothing we could do,” said a worker at the shopping centre.

“I saw the whole thing. The woman driving the car was in total shock. It was a horrible accident,” the witness told Independent.ie

Emergency services were called to the scene and the area was cordoned off by gardai.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: that firefighter and paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an road traffic collision in a shopping centre car park in Citywest involving several vehicles.

It said that one person was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two fire engines had attended the scene.

The witness told the Herald that: “Thankfully members from Dublin Fire Brigade got her out.”

Another witness said the horrific accident could have been a lot worse.

“At least it was only her leg and not a head injury,” he said.

“She’s lucky to have escaped with her life. You just don’t know what can happen to you.”

A gardai spokesperson said the injured woman was taken to Tallaght hospital.

"At approximately 3.15pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision in a car park at a shopping centre in City West.

"A female pedestrian aged in her 20s sustained leg injuries when she was struck by a car. She was treated at the scene a removed to Tallaght hospital by ambulance.

"The driver of the car (female 40s) was uninjured. A number of parked cars were damaged in the incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

