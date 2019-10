A LUCKY punter is €5.2 million richer after hitting the jackpot in last night's Lotto draw.

Ireland's newest millionaire won a life-changing €5,260,021 in the main draw.

The winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 38, 39 and bonus 43.

It is not known yet where the winning ticket was sold or whether the unknown customer has contacted the Lottery to claim their prize.

In total more than 66,000 players won prizes in the Lotto last night.

Online Editors