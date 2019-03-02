Lucky punter wins €1million in the Lotto

The winner, who has not yet been identified, hit the jackpot in today's DailyMillions draw.

The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 13, 23, 31 and the bonus number is 15.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed that the golden ticket was bought online.

This comes just hours after another person netted €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus draw last night.

The winner is urged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe until they make contact with the National Lottery on Monday.

The winning numbers were 3, 12, 18, 30 and 36.

The ticket was sold in Centra in Chapel Road, Dromiskin, Co. Louth.

“We are delighted,” said shop owner James Hallinan.

“There has been a great buzz here over the last few weeks with the big EuroMillions jackpot being sold in Ireland, and not all that far away from us,” he added.

“We have had people coming into the shop talking about the big win and speculating what they would do if they landed a massive jackpot. Even though this is not in the millions, it is still a lovely prize for one of our customers,” he said.

A National Lottery spokesperson commented that: “We are still on a high after the excitement of the big EuroMillions win and the €10.2 million Lotto jackpot win from last week.

“It has been an incredible few weeks for us and we are thrilled our EuroMillions luck continues,” the spokesperson added.

This latest win comes days after a family syndicate from Naul became the biggest ever EuroMillions winners in history, with a staggering win of almost €175 million.

