There was double the delight for an Irish family when a man collected his €250,000 Lotto winnings today, just ten years after his mother scooped the same prize.

Lucky man wins €250K on the Lotto ten years after mother scoops same prize

They say lightning never strikes twice but one lucky Wexford family defied the odds by winning the life-changing amount on the Lotto Plus 2 draw twice.

The 23-year-old man, who did not wish to be named, was over the moon as he picked up his fortune at the National Lottery's Dublin headquarters. He said: "We are absolutely stunned. First to win one of the big National Lottery draw prizes. But to win the exact one that my Mam won before is an incredible coincidence.

"This is a sign that lightning does strike twice!” He picked up his golden ticket for Wednesday's draw at Wallace's Costcutter in Wellingtonbridge in Wexford.

Read More: Generous man splits €50k prize with his lifelong best friend He said that the money will help him to fund his future but stressed that he's not going to splurge his cash all at once. “I am in a different position to my Mam as when she won she had her house, my dad had a good job and her family were fairly established. I am engaged and starting out on life and this will be a huge help in helping me and my fiancé get set up.

“We don’t have a wedding date set but I think this will hurry things along! “But we won’t do anything in a hurry. I am going to get some good financial advice.

“We don’t have a house so we may put some money towards a deposit and I might invest some. Meanwhile we are leaving here to do a bit of shopping!”

Read More: 'There has been a lot of celebrating' - Wexford bachelor collects €500k EuroMilions win The punter admitted that he was stunned when he saw his number had come up.

He said: “I always check my tickets afterwards on the National Lottery App. I couldn’t believe it when I got a message to say contact the National Lottery for some good news. “I then crossed checked the numbers on the website. My fiancé’s mother trebled checked the ticket for me as I still didn’t think it could be true.”

