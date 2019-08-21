Lucky Lotto winner scoops €11m in tonight's jackpot

One lucky ticket-holder has scooped the biggest National Lottery jackpot in two years - and is set to claim more than €11m in prize money.

The jackpot, which had been rolling for more than two months since Wednesday June 12, is €11,225,280 in total.

It is the 15th highest jackpot in in the history of the National Lottery in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 with 12 the bonus number.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said they will not know the county the ticket was purchased in until the morning.

"The message is to everybody in the country to check their tickets. It's obviously going to be a massive surprise to whoever it is and we hope to hear from them in the morning," he said.

The last Lotto jackpot was won by a Galway man, who claimed more than €4m on June 8.

The highest ever winner was a syndicate from Carlow who claimed €18.9m in June 2008.

While a Waterford couple scooped €16.7m in April 2010.

The latest winner is the 25th to claim in excess of €10m.

More to follow...

Online Editors