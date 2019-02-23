Lucky Lotto winner scoops €10.2m jackpot
SOMEONE in Ireland just got richer as the National Lottery have confirmed that tonight's €10.2m jackpot was won.
The winning numbers drawn were: 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35 and the bonus number was 22.
The lucky punter has scooped the largest Lotto jackpot in almost two years.
The top prize comes after a family syndicate from north Dublin scooped €175m on the EuroMillions earlier this week.
