Lucky Lotto winner scoops €10.2m jackpot

SOMEONE in Ireland just got richer as the National Lottery have confirmed that tonight's €10.2m jackpot was won.

The winning numbers drawn were: 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35 and the bonus number was 22.

The lucky punter has scooped the largest Lotto jackpot in almost two years.

The top prize comes after a family syndicate from north Dublin scooped €175m on the EuroMillions earlier this week.

Online Editors