Lucky Lotto winner only realised he has won over €270,000 while checking death notices online

A LUCKY Lotto winner revealed he only realised he was €270,365 better off while checking a death notice online.

The Cavan man, who wants to remain anonymous, said that he was on a local news website looking for funeral details when he saw that he had won Tuesday's EuroMillions Match 5 draw.

He collected his winnings today at the National Lottery's Dublin headquarters and explained: "I was searching for funeral details on the Northern Sound radio website when an article for the EuroMillions winner in Cavan popped up on my screen.

"It said, ‘winning EuroMillions ticket sold in Cootehill’ and it stopped me dead in my tracks.

"I scrolled through the story in the hope that it was Hannigan’s store. As soon as I seen the winning shop details, I just knew it was me."

The punter said that the win is still sinking in and he's considering how he'll splash the cash.

He said: "It’s only been two days since we found out so we really haven’t had time to process it yet.

"To us, it really is a life-changing sum of money to win so we’re going to enjoy the celebrations over the weekend and after that, we’ll sit down with our bank manager, pay off our mortgage and make a plan for the rest of the money."

Separately, a delighted family are set to enjoy their first ever holiday together after scooping €1 million in the Lotto.

The Leitrim winners revealed they "went absolutely bananas" when they realised they hit the jackpot and have vowed not to "breathe a word of the win" to anyone outside of their family.

The mother of the family said they are still coming to terms with their good fortune as they collected their life-changing prize money on Thursday.

She said: "We’re still in a state of shock to be honest. It’ll take some time to come to terms to the fact that we’re millionaires.

"The win gives us so much freedom and it will allow us to do things that we’ve never even dreamed. We’ve never had a holiday together as a family so we’ve already started planning a couple of weeks away in the sun. Before we go mad planning our holidays, we will be paying a visit to our local bank manager to pay off whatever is left on our mortgage.

"It is just such an amazing feeling."

They purchased the golden ticket at McGowan’s Spar store in Kinlough, Co Leitrim, which has previously sold winning Lotto tickets worth almost €13 million.

The mother also opened up about the night they had toasting their win.

"We were at home on Sunday evening and somebody mentioned that there were rumours online that the €1 million prize had been won in McGowan’s store that afternoon.

"I made a mad dash for my handbag knowing that I had a ticket in there which could have been worth a million euro. The whole family stood around when I scanned it on the National Lottery App and the house went absolutely bananas when we found out.

"We had an incredible night of celebrations but we promised each other that we’d never breathe a word of the win outside the four walls of our house again," she said.

Online Editors