Lucky Lotto punter who scooped €11.2m reveals he bought winning ticket with change from a chicken fillet roll

A LUCKY punter who won a life-changing €11.2 million has revealed he bought the golden Lotto ticket with change from a chicken fillet roll.

A LUCKY punter who won a life-changing €11.2 million has revealed he bought the golden Lotto ticket with change from a chicken fillet roll.

The Wicklow man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, vowed not to lose the run of himself as he collected his winnings today, saying that replacing kitchen appliances is his priority.

The man, who was part of a family syndicate, bought the ticket at the Spar Service Station on Monastery Road in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow with a €10 note, which he said was actually a tip from a grateful customer at work.

"I was at work that morning and a happy customer gave me a €10 tip so I decided to pop into the Spar garage to get myself a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and with the change, I got myself a Lotto Quick Pick – it was a simple act of kindness from a customer which led my family to a win of a lifetime. It’s something I will always be grateful for,” he said.

Despite winning a life-changing fortune, he has no plans to splurge the money.

The winner said: "We’re just a normal family and while the win is life-changing, it really won’t change us all that much. We have no intention of giving up work just yet and we’re currently making some plans to renovate the house.

"You always think that you’re going to go mad and lose the run of yourself when you win the Lotto but at the top of our shopping list at the moment is a new dishwasher and a new oven!"

It was only two days after the draw on August 21 that he realised he was €11,225,280 richer.

He explained: "I was sitting in the car eating my lunch on the following Friday while I was reading the paper and I overheard a conversation on the radio about the Lotto win in Enniskerry.

"My heart absolutely jumped out of my chest because I knew that’s where I bought my ticket. I pulled my ticket out of my wallet and checked the numbers on the paper. I was absolutely speechless. I just sat there in silence.

"It was such a magical feeling, knowing that you’ve just won a life-changing sum of money as easy as that."

The punter continued to say that hitting the jackpot has been unbelievable and he is still trying to get his head around it.

He noted: "I think everybody dreams about winning the Lotto. There are always constant reminders everywhere which gives you that hope. Coincidentally, my local rugby club recently has National Lottery funding which was obviously great for the community and it gave me an extra reason to buy my ticket.

"No matter how much you dream about winning the Lotto, you’re never quite prepared for it when it actually happens.

"We’ve been getting some sound financial and legal advice to ensure we are best prepared for the next couple of months."

Online Editors