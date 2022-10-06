Lucky Irish player scoops almost €9m in National Lottery draw

A lucky Irish player has won almost nine million euro in last night’s National Lottery draw.

The punter scooped the incredible jackpot prize of €8,915,056. It’s not yet known where the golden ticket was bought.

The winning numbers were 3,8, 20, 24, 28, 29, and bonus number 40.

And they aren’t the only ones celebrating as over 85,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, each receiving a cool €51,658.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus prize of €1,000,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 19, 23, 27, 36, 46 and bonus number 11.

There was also no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw top prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 2, 4, 9, 21, 32, 42, and bonus number 27.

A total of 73 winners won €500 each in the Raffle draw, the winning number was 0226.