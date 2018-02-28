Lucky escape for three young women after suspected gas leak in house

THREE young women owe their lives to their carbon monoxide alarm after a leak at their Dublin home triggered it to alert them last night.

The incident occurred in the Alderwood Park area of Springfield, Tallaght.

The alarm was activated at 10pm, indicating a leak of the deadly poisonous and odourless gas commonly known as the silent killer. Dublin Fire Brigade, the Gardai and Gas Networks Ireland all attended the scene and the house was evacuated as the snow started to fall.

The occupants of the house have only been living in it for a few weeks and are believed to be renting, but the house owner had wisely installed the carbon monoxide alarm in the property. Neighbours today told Independent.ie that the source of the leak was not immediately known.

"All the houses in the terrace were tested as a precaution. The house where the alarm was ringing had a reading, bug the house next to it which is undergoing renovations also had a high reading when the technician put the test probe through the letterbox," said one neighbour. The three young women, described as being in their 20s, were all assessed and treated for carbon monoxide inhalation but were nit thought to be adversely affected by it.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that an ambulance and fire engine from Tallaght station treated three people at the scene. It also posted a warning notice describing the symptoms to look out for in carbon monoxide poisoning cases, including headaches, nausea, breathlessness, collapse, dizziness and loss of consciousness.

According to Gas Networks Ireland Carbon Monoxide (also known as CO) is a colourless, odourless poisonous gas and is a common yet preventable cause of death from poisoning worldwide.

Approximately half of the deaths from unintentional CO poisonings result from the inhalation of smoke from fires. Other significant causes are vehicle exhausts and deaths in industrial / commercial settings.

On average between one and two people die each year in Ireland from unintentional CO poisoning in the home in incidents related to domestic heating or other fossil fuel installations in the home. The incomplete combustion of organic fossil fuels such as oil, gas or coal is a common environmental source of CO and is responsible for many cases of non-fatal unintentional CO poisoning.

In normal conditions the combustion process will result in carbon in the fossil fuel, combining with oxygen, in the air, to produce Carbon Dioxide, the same substance we exhale when we breathe. However, if there is a lack of air for the combustion process or the heating appliance is faulty, Carbon Monoxide can be produced.When CO is inhaled into the body it combines with the blood, preventing it from absorbing oxygen. If a person is exposed to CO over a period, it can cause illness and even death.

Online Editors