Lucky Cork punter wins €5.3 million in the Lotto
A LUCKY punter is €5.3 million richer after hitting the jackpot in last night's Lottery draw.
The winner, who has not yet been identified, won the life-changing amount in the main draw.
The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30 and the bonus is 17.
A National Lottery spokesperson said today: "A player in CORK has won last night's #Lotto Jackpot of €5,325,592!
"The winning didn't stop there, as two other players have Matched 5 + Bonus to win a fantastic prize of €51,435."
Players are urged to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's newest millionaire, and can do so online here.
Online Editors
