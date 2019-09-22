News Irish News

Sunday 22 September 2019

Lucky Cork punter wins €5.3 million in the Lotto

Stock photo (not the actual winner)
Kathy Armstrong

A LUCKY punter is €5.3 million richer after hitting the jackpot in last night's Lottery draw.

The winner, who has not yet been identified, won the life-changing amount in the main draw.

The numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30 and the bonus is 17.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today: "A player in CORK has won last night's #Lotto Jackpot of €5,325,592!

"The winning didn't stop there, as two other players have Matched 5 + Bonus to win a fantastic prize of €51,435."

Players are urged to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland's newest millionaire, and can do so online here.

