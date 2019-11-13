Hundreds of families in Dublin have been left without a much needed child and family service after burglars rammed a truck through the building’s front door.

'Luckily nobody was hurt' - hundreds of families left without support service after burglars ram truck into building

Gardai are investigating the burglary at the Deansrath Family Centre in Clondalkin at around 7.30am on Monday morning.

The centre provides a wide-range of services for hundreds of families in the local area including family support, bereavement counselling and provisions for children with special educational needs.

While nothing was taken, the much needed services are now in jeopardy after significant structural damage was caused to the building as a result of the ramming.

Truck ramming causes closure of Deansrath Family Centre in Clondalkin

Siobhan Feehan, CEO of Deansrath Family Centre, said the attack on the building led to the HSE declaring it unsafe and they are now desperately searching for alternative locations.

The organisation had already been fundraising for a new centre prior to Monday morning’s incident and Ms Feehan said that those funds will now definitely be needed.

“The attack on Deansrath has come as a terrible shock to all of the staff and families who use the centre daily, we have never experienced any incident like this in the 20 odd years we have been here in Clondalkin,” Siobhan Feehan said.

“Luckily nobody was hurt as at 7.30am in the morning when the truck rammed the centre children would have been coming here looking for their breakfast.

"We were already looking at fundraising for a new centre as we are at full capacity in Deansrath but we will certainly be needing a new one now", the CEO added.

After the ramming the HSE’s engineering department declared the building unsafe, with significant damage caused to the wall’s and roof which is still being fully assessed.

Gardai have confirmed that they were investigating a burglary that occurred on St Cuthbert’s Road, Clondlakin at around 7.30am on Monday morning.

“Nothing was taken from the premises although there was significant damage caused to the building. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesman told Independent.ie.

