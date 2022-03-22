Luas security man who rode child’s bicycle on tram platform for 11 minutes loses unfair dismissal claim

A Luas security man who rode a child’s bicycle for 11 minutes, weaving in and out of awaiting passengers on a tram platform, has lost his claim of unfair dismissal.

Deputy chairwoman of the Labour Court Katie Connolly found David Murray’s unfair dismissal action against Luas security firm, STT Risk Management, was “not well founded”.

STT Risk Management summarily dismissed Mr Murray in September 2019 for gross misconduct after the incident with the child’s bicycle which took place on the Luas Jervis Street platform on June 5 of that year.

Mr Murray sued for unfair dismissal at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) which found last year that his dismissal was within the band of reasonableness.

He then appealed that WRC ruling to the Labour Court seeking compensation for his claim of unfair dismissal.

However, Ms Connolly upheld the WRC decision and found that the decision to summarily dismiss Mr Murray was “within the band of reasonable responses open to a reasonable employer in the circumstances”.

She found that Mr Murray’s behaviour on the child’s bicycle “constituted gross misconduct”.

She said the security firm had substantial grounds to justify its decision to terminate Mr Murrary’s employment summarily for gross misconduct and the decision to dismiss was not disproportionate.

She said Mr Murray did not deny the allegations made against him and accepted the serious nature of those allegations.

The security firm stated that Mr Murray was captured on CCTV cycling around the Jervis Street Luas platform on a child’s bicycle, for over a period of 11 minutes, weaving in and out of awaiting passengers, colleagues, Luas staff and members of the public.

It said Mr Murray - who had been employed with the company since November 2016 - was on duty and in uniform.

The company said the event on its own was a serious breach of health and safety rules, Luas bye-laws and company policies.

It said Mr Murray’s behaviour on the platform while in use by commuters “was dangerous and reckless”.

The firm stated that bye-laws forbid the use of skateboards or other devices with wheels from being used on platforms and that Mr Murrary's role as a security agent was supposed to prevent this type of behaviour.

"He was the architect of his own downfall," the company said.

It said there was an increased risk of accidents that could result in serious injury or death if someone is knocked in-front of a travelling tram and said Mr Murray’s “general behaviour was unacceptable”.

The company said Mr Murray was on a final written warning, which had been reduced on appeal, when he was investigated for multiple incidents of unprofessional behaviour.

According to the company, Mr Murray’s other incidents of poor behaviour occurred on March 26, 2019, when he stood motionless on a tram for the duration of his patrol, on June 3, 2019, when he refused a reasonable instruction from a team leader, and a further incident of unprofessional behaviour with team leaders on June 13, 2019.

The firm said Mr Murray became withdrawn and difficult following his failure to secure promotion to a team leader position.

It said there was no agenda to dismiss Mr Murray and the fact that he was dismissed two weeks before his final written warning was due to expire "was something that was in his control”.

The company said that a halving of a written warning to six months for poor timekeeping and attendance showed the firm was willing to work with Mr Murray as he was a good security officer when he was focused and diligent.

It said demotion was not an option as there was no level below Mr Murray’s grade and the company had exhausted all reasonable attempts to performance manage Mr Murray.

On behalf of Mr Murray, trade union Siptu argued that the sanction of dismissal was disproportionate and that the procedures followed were flawed, making the dismissal fundamentally unfair.

It stated that Mr Murray was seeking compensation from the court as redress, rather than re-instatement or re-engagement. It said that following his dismissal, he had sought to upskill rather than seek alternative employment.