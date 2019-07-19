Luas fight viral video: gardai confirm arrest, with investigation ongoing

GRAPHIC and disturbing footage of a fight between two men on a Luas tram that has gone viral on social media dates back to the start of the month, Independent.ie has confirmed.

The video of the incident on the Luas Red Line has been widely shared on Twitter, and gardai confirmed that they are aware of the incident which took place on 6 July at approximately 6.15pm.

The disturbing footage shows two men grappling on the floor of the tram before one stands and proceeds to punch and kick the prone man to the head and body a number of times.

Other passengers can be heard pleading with the man to "stop it, stop it" before most of the passengers disembark the Luas.

The two men, aged 40 and 47, were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

One man sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

The second man was taken to St James’ hospital.

A 40-year-old man was later arrested in relation to this assault and detained at Store Street Garda station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was released the following without charge.

“Luas is aware of the incident but is not in a position to comment due to an ongoing Garda investigation,” said a Luas spokesperson.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations ongoing,” said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors