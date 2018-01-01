'Loving someone doesn't stop because they die' - sister of heroic Rescue 116 captain Dara Fitzpatrick

The sister of heroic Rescue 116 Captain Dara Fitzpatrick has said "loving someone doesn't stop because they die."

The sister of heroic Rescue 116 Captain Dara Fitzpatrick has said "loving someone doesn't stop because they die."

Captain Fitzpatrick and her colleagues Captain Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby and winch man Ciarán Smith tragically lost their lives in March when their Coast Guard helicopter crashed off the coast of Blacksod in Co mayo in March.

Dara's sister Niamh has shared a touching post on Twitter looking back on 2017. She wrote: "In 2017 I learned that:

•Life can change in a heartbeat. Live fully NOW •Loving someone doesn't stop because they die

•Grief knocks you down. In time you feel able to get up & walk on •Kindness is a powerful force in the face of adversity

•We are stronger than we think — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) December 31, 2017 Dara (45) was the first to be rescued from the water but sadly did not survive, while Mark's remains were recovered from the cockpit 12 days later.

Sadly Ciaran and Paul's bodies have not yet been recovered from the water.

An interim report into the incident found that the helicopter "pitched up rapidly" in its final seconds before crashing, with suggestions the aircraft was using a pre-programmed route missing specific data relating to Black Rock, where the accident took place.

