A couple found dead in their home following a suspected carbon monoxide poising were remembered by their neighbours last night as "lovely and friendly".

'Lovely and friendly' elderly couple may have been dead for number of days before discovery

Pensioners Michael Hurley (83) and his partner Mary Holohan (79) were found by a family member in their home on the outskirts of Kilkenny city on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have launched an investigation, but the circumstances surrounding their deaths do not appear to be suspicious and are believed to be from carbon monoxide poisoning.

It's understood they may have been dead in the Kilderry home for a number of days before they were found about 7pm on Wednesday.

The lights remained on in two rooms of the Johnswell Road country house as gardaí remained at the scene last night.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place later today, and will determine the course of the Garda investigation into the tragedy.

The bodies of the couple left the home by hearse yesterday about 5pm to be taken to Waterford Regional Hospital.

Neighbours say the couple had been together for as long as 20 years.

They were described as a quiet pair, who were very well liked in the area, and had a particular fondness for dancing - they were still active and were "very much out and about" as one local described it.

Local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said Michael and Mary lived the normal life of a pensioner couple.

The scene of a tragedy in a house at Kilderry, Johnswell, County Kilkenny. Photo: Mark Condren

He said that while Mary came from a different part of Kilkenny, Michael had done some farming in the area.

The house where the tragic couple were found was Michael's family home, and his mother had been well-known as the local GP in Kilderry.

One neighbour who knew the couple well said they were very private people, but "lovely and friendly" at the same time.

They would go dancing locally, the neighbour said.

"They're together I suppose 20 years or so," they said.

"Everybody is shocked."

It's understood Michael's twin sister passed away around two years ago.

"Everybody knew them, you'd meet Michael in the car and you'd wave at him, but only very, very occasionally.

"They were lovely people and great neighbours. It's a tragedy to think how long they might have been dead.

"You didn't interfere with them because they were very private people," the neighbour added.

Another neighbour said they had seen the commotion on their road on Wednesday night and had presumed there had been a crash, only to be shocked when finding out of the death of someone they had known for so long.

Mr Fitzpatrick agreed that the couple were quiet, but insisted they had always support community events.

"I'd know Michael more so, and Mary from travelling the road.

"Like everyone else locally, they didn't put in or put out on anyone, they were very private people but they were great to support anything that was going on in the community and particularly the local sales of work and stuff like that," he said.

"Very, very quiet people but very fondly remembered because they were just very, very nice.

"This is just very, very sad and just really tragic for that couple."

Mr Fitzpatrick said the thoughts of the community went out to the extended family of Michael and Mary.

Irish Independent