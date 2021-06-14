| 13.2°C Dublin

Loughinisland massacre suspect sets up coffee stand – just six miles from atrocity

Ronnie Hawthorn Expand

Christopher Woodhouse

This is Loughinisland massacre suspect Ronnie Hawthorn helping to run a coffee stand just a few miles from the scene of the atrocity.

Hawthorn yesterday refused to answer questions about the outrage when confronted by a Sunday Life reporter at the Thirsty Herd stall. A woman with him told us to “p*** off”.

As the 27th anniversary of the massacre approaches this week, our exclusive pictures show the man named as the UVF gunman who murdered six men at the Heights Bar as they watched the Republic of Ireland play Italy in a World Cup football match in June 1994.

