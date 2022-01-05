Lotto says ‘technical issue’ to blame for lack of marketing reminders

THE National Lottery says it has not been sending marketing communications in recent weeks due to a “technical issue”.

Emails reminding people about the Lotto jackpot are usually sent out on a regular basis, but have not been issued since November.

A technical audit is currently under way and Lotto bosses expect to be sending out communications again “very soon”.

Read More

“I can confirm that we had a technical issue which we are working to resolve,” a spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

“As a result, our marketing communications have been paused during this time.”

Meanwhile, the €19m jackpot continues to roll over without an outright winner.

Before Christmas, Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan raised concerns in the Dáil about the fact it had not been won since June.

The jackpot has been capped at €19m since September and the National Lottery has now sought regulatory approval to hold a “must be won” draw.

However, there is still no indication as to when or if this will get the go-ahead.

“Any amendments to the Lotto game rules require approval from the regulator for the National Lottery,” a spokesperson said.

“This is an ongoing process and we will be in a position to provide further details on any ‘will be won’ Lotto event in due course.”

In a statement in November, Mr Durkan blamed the increase in the number of balls used in the draw for the long wait for a winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot in the National Lottery’s main draw is one in more than 10.7 million.

“I’m not saying anything odd has happened, but it’s the longest run in the history of the game, so we need a bit of reassurance,” he said.

Premier Lotteries Ireland, the operator of the National Lottery, subsequently app- eared before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.

Chief executive Andrew Algeo said the company wants to introduce a “must-be-won” draw to ensure “an improbable long wait for a capped jackpot win cannot occur again”.

Mr Algeo said at the time that it is “highly unusual” that there still has been no winner of the Lotto.

Read More



