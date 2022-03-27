Lotto player in Dublin scoops over €144,000 in Saturday night’s draw

A Lotto player in the Dublin 15 area had a Saturday to remember after matching five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw to win €144,484.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Thursday 24 March at the Tom Stanley kiosk in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

Aoife Powell, Manager of the Tom Stanley store, was thrilled to hear that one of their customers was celebrating this weekend.

“I am absolutely delighted to hear the news. Being located in the middle of a busy shopping centre, we’re kept busy with a mix of our regulars and of course customers passing through the shopping centre. As soon as the news gets out, I’m sure we’ll see plenty of people checking their tickets.

The staff will be thrilled too as soon as they hear. Let’s hope the lucky winner realises soon just how much their ticket is worth!”

The winning numbers for Saturday’s (26 March) Lotto draw were: 01, 04, 05, 27, 36, 45 and the bonus 41.

The Dublin winner, who was the biggest winner in last night’s Lotto draw, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw over 96,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games. As there was no winner of the €3,241,966 jackpot on offer, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €3.5 million.