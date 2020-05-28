Loss of sense of smell and loss of taste confirmed as coronavirus symptoms

The loss of a sense of smell and the loss of taste have been confirmed as coronavirus symptoms by Nphet this evening.

These symptoms may be seen in individuals who may be asymptomatic or not presenting any other symptoms, including coughing.

In this evening’s Nphet press briefing, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan described these symptoms as a “phenomenon” seen internationally and that there has been anecdotal evidence from GPs that Covid-19 patients have been losing their sense of smell or taste before testing positive.

“We do know from anecdotal evidence that there have been reports of this symptom in this country but because we didn’t have it in the case definition, I couldn’t give you numbers [of how many times this took place],” he said

“It’s now a well described phenomenon internationally.”

The case definition for the virus has now been changed to include these two symptoms, as Nphet expects the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to advise the changes in a meeting tomorrow.

"We’re anticipating that the ECDC is going to make this advice available tomorrow and that it will relate to the loss of smell and a loss or distortion of taste and this has been reported as a clear feature of this disease,” said Dr Holohan.

“It can occur as a symptom on its own and without some of the other symptoms.”

He urged people who have either of the two symptoms to contact their GP as early as possible.

“Anybody who has any symptoms that they’re concerned about, or cold like symptoms, the GPs know the criteria for testing so if you’re worried about your symptoms, we encourage you to make contact with your GPs and to do that early.

“The natural tendency we all have is to say, ‘I’m not feeling great today, I think I’ll give the doctor a call tomorrow’.

“It would be good practise for individuals to help us identify those cases early,” he added.

