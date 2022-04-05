Loss of carbon tax would cost low income families warmer homes, warns retrofit agency head

STALLING the carbon tax could jeopardise works to make homes warmer for low-income households, the head of the agency in charge of the national retrofit scheme has warned.

William Walsh, chief executive of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), said any loss of carbon tax revenues would be a retrograde step.

Mr Walsh, who appeared before the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee, was responding to Fianna Fáil TD Chris O’Sullivan who asked if schemes would be at risk without the carbon tax.

Mr Walsh said the SEAI had €110m this year for free insulation and energy upgrades for homeowners on low incomes, and a waiting list of thousands.

“The waiting list of 4,000 is going to be funded by the carbon tax,” he said.

“It's at risk if the funding didn’t come from elsewhere. That’s what the funding has been ring-fenced for.

“It absolutely would have an impact. It would absolutely be a retrograde step.”

Some Fine Gael TDs want a deferral of the next increase in the tax, which is levied on fossil fuels.

They say the increase, scheduled for May 1, should be put off until six months after the end of the war in Ukraine, whenever that might be.

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon asked for a full breakdown of the amount of money from the tax ring-fenced for retrofitting and the number of households helped.

“It would be really useful because there is a debate raging in my own party at the minute about carbon tax and other people say we should scrap carbon tax altogether.

“I just think it’s such an important vehicle that we need to use to get towards retrofitting targets and I think if people understood what it’s actually used for, it would go a long way to help.”

Mr Walsh undertook to provide all the details to the committee.

Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin said new retrofitting grant schemes announced in February were creating “economic apartheid”.

“We are in real danger of creating a two-tier system. You have people in cold homes who can’t afford to do any works and other people putting solar panels on their holiday homes with state grants,” she said.

“The more money you have, the more grants you can get.”

Mr Walsh rejected the assertion, stressing there were set limits to the grants available.

The committee also heard that consideration was given to increasing the new 80pc grant for attic and cavity wall insulation to 100pc but research had shown this was unlikely to increase the number of applicants but it would cause price inflation.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said retrofitting was being used as a “political football”.

“There really is no other way to pay for it other than increasing taxes. That’s the reality. The money has to come from somewhere.

“That means taxpayers who are probably going to benefit are also paying the tax in the first place.”

She said this week’s report from the IPCC, the UN’s climate science body, made clear that every effort was needed to cut fossil fuel use and making homes energy efficiency was the least that should be done.