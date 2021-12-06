| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Losing my home at very short notice while out of the country was bad - but the worst part was trying to find somewhere else to live’

Elena Kartali Expand

Close

Elena Kartali

Elena Kartali

Elena Kartali

Ciara O'Loughlin

A Greek woman living in Ireland said the worst part about being asked to leave her rented property unexpectedly was how difficult it was to find a new home.

Elena Kartali (25) and her roommate were given a month to vacate their rented house in Dublin this year after the landlord told them he was selling it.

Most Watched

Privacy