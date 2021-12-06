‘Losing my home at very short notice while out of the country was bad - but the worst part was trying to find somewhere else to live’

A Greek woman living in Ireland said the worst part about being asked to leave her rented property unexpectedly was how difficult it was to find a new home.

Elena Kartali (25) and her roommate were given a month to vacate their rented house in Dublin this year after the landlord told them he was selling it.

Ms Kartali was visiting family in Greece when her roommate informed her that they were being asked to leave the property.

“I was in Greece when he (the landlord) told my roommate, it was May 5,” she told the Irish Independent.

“He didn’t give her an exact timeline but he said ‘a few weeks’.

“I messaged him and I said ‘look, I’m in Greece and I’m not going to come back early just to leave’.

“I was so annoyed that I was paying rent while away and the property was going to be gone when I got back.”

Ms Kartali’s stay in Greece was extended as she, unfortunately, contracted Covid-19. She said she would have liked the option to remain there to work remotely, but needed to return to Ireland to take her belongings out of the rented property.

“I came back later and I had to pack all my stuff and then I left. He gave me my deposit back and everything but it was super abrupt, it was super sudden, he didn’t really give us time.

“He wouldn’t have kicked us out in fairness, he was a nice guy, but he shouldn’t have handled it like that.”

She continued: “It’s not being asked to leave that’s the main issue, it’s the fact that there’s nowhere to live and there’s no availability.

“I was lucky to have family that have an apartment in Dublin to use for a while.

“But other people don’t have that option, like if they have kids or a family, what do you do?

“And you don’t want to move into just any house just because you have to move into something as soon as possible.”

Three months after having to leave her rented home, Ms Kartali found an apartment in North Dublin.

She is now sharing that with two other people. Although they are paying high rent, she said she isn’t worried about being asked to leave her new home unexpectedly.

“It is leased by a company so we don’t deal with a landlord per se,” she said.