LORD Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe is calling for stars of the entertainment industry who are Dublin fans to help out with the All-Ireland homecoming.

Lord Mayor calls on Dublin's celebrity fans to help out with double All-Ireland homecoming event

In a change from recent years, when the event was scheduled for the days immediately after the final, the homecoming will this year take place two weeks after the game - on September 29, in Merrion Square.

With the men’s team winning an historic five in a row and the women completing three in a row, it’s likely to be the largest homecoming ever seen, with around 15,000 expected to turn out to greet their heroes.

The expected size of the crowd was the main reason the homecoming was moved from its usual venue of Smithfield Square, to the south of the city.

Organisers hope to put on musical acts and family-friendly activates for the day and Mr McAuliffe said any big names who wanted to help would be welcome to do so.

“I’m putting a call out for any big names in the entertainment industry, who are also Dublin fans and want to help to get in touch,” he told Independent.ie.

Five-alive-oh: Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire on Croke Park after the match. Photo: Sportsfile

The event will take place over three hours - from 1.30pm to 4.30pm - and both the men and women will appear on stage. “We were determined that the men and women be treated equally,” Mr McAuliffe said.

He said he hoped all of the GAA clubs in Dublin will get involved.

A spokesman for Dublin City Council confirmed there were no plans for a bus tour through the city, parading both the Sam Maguire and Brendan Martin cups.

He said that a lot of the details about the homecoming are yet to be confirmed and the running order and schedule will be available later this week.

Eyebrows were raised over the decision not to have the homecoming the day after the final.

It’s understood that giving players the chance “to soak up” the wins before doing an event was one issue considered when deciding to hold off for a couple of weeks.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe at the Mansion House. Photo: Caroline Quinn

“I think there was a feeling that the players had an awful lot to do after the games and they deserved the opportunity to take some time to soak it up,” a source said.

Dublin players, management and family celebrate with the Brendan Martin Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

