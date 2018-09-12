Looking to buy a home in Dublin? This GAA club is raffling a three-bed house worth €425k

Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie have taken note and are giving one lucky member the chance to win a house worth €425,000 in Dublin.

Located in Royal Canal Park in Ashtown, located near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, the National Aquatic Centre and the idyllic Phoenix Park area, the 3-bedroom house could be yours for the price of a €100 ticket.

The organisers are hoping that the prize could be an "overnight" life-changer in the midst of a housing crisis.

"Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie are delighted to officially launch this unique project together with the support of Sean Mulryan and Ballymore. We have a fantastic prize on offer that could change someone’s life overnight," Chairman of Club Rossie, Pat Compton said.

"A prize as special as this is sure to entice huge excitement within the county and beyond, and as a group we are looking forward to channelling national support into our local GAA community."

The funds raised from the campaign, with the support of local supporter Sean Mulryan and his company Ballymore, will be used to develop the facilities of Dr. Hyde Park and to help implement the strategic plan of Roscommon GAA, which includes the future development of the Dermot Earley Centre of Excellence.

Chairman of the Roscommon County Board, Seamus Sweeney, added that the money raised help the people of Roscommon, alongside the winner of the house.

"This project will make a huge difference to the finances of Roscommon GAA. The success of this fundraiser will benefit Roscommon people for generations to come and we are extremely grateful to Sean for his unwavering support," he said.

"We are looking forward to transforming Dr. Hyde Park into a place of pride for the county as well as a state of the art national resource. We are extremely grateful to the volunteer Club Rossie team who have made a significant difference to Roscommon GAA since its foundation in 2014."

The winner will be announced in an official draw on December 30.

More information can be found here.

