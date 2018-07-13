Looking for a cheaper home? Houses with number 13 address are almost €5k cheaper

Houses with number 13 are €4,700 cheaper than an average property, a new report by Daft.ie has revealed.

The report analysed the one million Irish properties listed on the Daft website since 2006 to calculate the price difference.

Friday the 13th comes attached with a plethora of superstitions and the property market is not immune to them, as the number of property transactions on the day also decrease by 13.7pc than on regular fridays.

According to Daft.ie, since the start of property price register in January 2010, Friday the 13th has occurred 15 times and on those days there are roughly 13.7pc fewer transactions than regular Fridays, which are normally the busiest days of the week for transactions.

“At the top level, the housing market is governed by forces outside of the control of any individual,” said Ronan Lyons, Economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report. “Nonetheless, for specific individuals, homes and transactions, lots of little factors come into play. Here, we can see clear evidence of superstition at work in the housing market. This is true both for prices and transactions.”

The superstition does not stop there, as almost 9 percent of people avoid buying or moving into new properties on this “unlucky” day.

“When it comes to superstition and property, triskaidekaphobia – the fear of the number 13 – appears to be having an impact on not just perceptions but actual property prices,” said Martin Clancy from Daft.ie. “Our research shows that properties at number 13 are 1.8% cheaper than the average Irish property, which could provide a saving to savvy house hunters with no superstitions.”

Online Editors